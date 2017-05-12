Woman seriously injured after being shot in the shoulder while driving in Kalihi Valley

Honolulu police are on the search for a suspected gunman after a woman was shot in shoulder early Friday morning while driving in Kalihi Valley.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kalihi Street and Laumaile Street.

Emergency Medical Services say the 31-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after being struck in the right shoulder. Another bullet had also hit the door of the vehicle she was operating.

Police say the suspected gunman fled in a vehicle following the shooting, and is possibly the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Some time after 3 a.m., the reported vehicle involved was found at the intersection of Punchbowl and South Beretania Streets.

An arrest was made when the car was found, but police told KHON2 the man arrested was identified by the victim as not being the suspected gunman, who is described to be in his mid 20s.

Police have classified the case as second-degree attempted murder.

