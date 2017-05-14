Chimpanzee escapes enclosure at Honolulu Zoo

A chimpanzee escaped his enclosure at the Honolulu Zoo around noon on Sunday.

Officials said that the chimpanzee scaled the exhibit wall after creating a fingerhold.

That allowed him to climb onto the top of the wall separating the aviary exhibit and the chimpanzee exhibit. He then jumped off the wall into the chimp holding area.

Zoo officials said he did not go into a public space and was contained in the holding area.

The chimpanzee was placed back in his pen within 10 minutes from escaping.

The zoo has placed all chimpanzees into their holding pens while staff assesses the exhibit wall.

This is not the first chimpanzee to escape the enclosure.



On June 25, 2014, 15-year-old Puiwa escaped his enclosure “due to damage sustained to the chimpanzee exhibit wall.”

Officials said a chip, about the size of a quarter, was big enough for the chimpanzee to climb up the wall.

Puiwa was just on the edge of an area where visitors were walking. A visitor spotted the chimpanzee and alerted zoo staff.

In the 2014 case, the zoo was evacuated and the chimpanzee was subdued using a tranquilizer dart.

The enclosure was shut down for approximately four weeks to replacing the current cement wall with a more weather-proof material at a cost of between $50,000-$100,000



In February 2008, one of three tigers walked out of an enclosure after a zookeeper forgot to secure the gates after cleaning the area.

In March 2012, three exotic birds escaped after vandals cut holes in their cages.

And in August 2012, a 35-pound black-crested gibbon escaped after jumping from a wooden plank to a containment wall.