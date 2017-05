A fatal crash closed a major intersection on the Island of Hawaii on Sunday.

One person died when a large tractor-trailer type vehicle went off the side of the road at about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road.

A second person in the truck was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

It’s not yet known what caused the truck to veer off the road.

The intersection was closed for several hours, but has been reopened.