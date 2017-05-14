Road Work for the Week, May 13 – May 19



OAHU LANE CLOSURES

For the week of Saturday, May 13, to Friday, May 19

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) EWA TO HONOKAI HALE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

One lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Ewa offramp (Exit 5A) and Laaloa Street on Monday night, May 15, through Friday morning, May 19, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sign work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving ramp closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and the Ward Avenue overpass on Saturday, May 13, from 2 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

3) PEARL HARBOR

Lane shift on the Hickam AFB/Naval Base offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

4) WAIPAHU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the northbound H-2 Freeway/Mililani/Wahiawa offramp (Exit 8B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, May 14, through Thursday morning, May 18, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly, for tunnel lighting replacements. Motorists are advised to use the Kamehameha Highway offramp (Exit 8C) as an alternate route.

5) WAIPAHU TO HALAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Waipahu/Pearl City offramp (Exit 8A) and the Halawa Interchange on Saturday, May 13, from 2 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Kamehameha Highway onramp to the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction on Thursday night, May 18, through Friday morning, May 19, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for paving work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Funston Road Overpass and the Puuloa Road Overpass on Thursday, May 18, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-201 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Fort Shafter/King Street Off-Ramp and the Middle Street Overpass on Saturday, May 13, from 2 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

3) MOANALUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between the Middle Street overpass and the Puuloa Road overpass Saturday, May 13, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) on Monday night, May 15, through Friday morning, May 19, from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for utility installations.

Two left lanes closed in the westbound direction.

One left lane closed in the eastbound direction.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Likelike Highway Off-Ramp (Exit 9) and the Halekou Interchange on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE

Closure of the Kamehameha Highway Off-Ramp (Exit 11) from the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement striping.

3) KANEOHE

Right shoulder closure on the H-3 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Kamehameha Highway Off-Ramp (Exit 11) and the Kailua Off-Ramp (Exit 14) on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) HONOKAI HALE

Shoulder closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Koio Drive and Waiomea Street on Monday, May 15, through Tuesday, May 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

2) NANAKULI (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Princess Kahanu Avenue and Auyong Homestead Road on Saturday, May 13, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NANAKULI

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

4) NANAKULI

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Piliokahi Avenue intersection on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) WAIALUA TO MOKULEIA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Weed Circle and Dillingham Airfield on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) WAIANAE

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction at the Kauiokalani Street intersection on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) WAIANAE

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Maipena Street and Maliona Street on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) WAIPAHU

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Cane Haul Road and Waiawa Road on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

9) WAIPAHU

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction at Waiawa Road intersection on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

10) WAIPAHU TO KOOLINA

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Waiawa Road and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass on Wednesday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Sunday night, May 14, through Friday morning, May 19, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for paving marking work.

2) KANEOHE

Lanes will be shifted on Kahekili Highway in the vicinity of Haiku Road on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) AINA HAINA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Kirkwood Street and Nenue Street on Saturday, May 13, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) AINA HAINA TO HAWAII KAI

Alternating lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Ainakoa Avenue and Makapuu Lighthouse Road on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kailua Road on Wednesday, May 17, through Thursday, May 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) WAIMANALO (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Mekia Street and Flamingo Street on Monday night, May 15, through Friday morning, May 19, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway reconstruction and paving. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

5) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Kumuhau Street and Flamingo Street on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway reconstruction. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, May 12, through Saturday morning, May 13, and Monday night, May 15, through Friday morning, May 19, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 13, and Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO LAIE

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Aakahi Gulch Road and Weed Circle on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HAUULA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Pounder’s Beach and Kahikole Place on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for guardrail work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

5) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Saturday, May 13, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

6) MILILANI

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

7) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

8) PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

Alternating lane closure at various locations on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and sign installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday night, May 15, through Friday morning, May 19, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

2) KALIHI

One to two lane closures on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

3) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Valley View Drive on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drainage repairs.

4) KALIHI

Roving closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and Valley View Drive on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

6) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

7) KANEOHE

Left lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kahekili Highway on Monday, May 15, through Thursday, May 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions inside the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for lighting replacement.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway/Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and Kalakaua Avenue on Saturday, May 13, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Maunkea Street and Kekaulike Street on Monday, May 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between School Street and Ahipuu Street on Friday night, May 19, through Saturday morning, May 20, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) NUUANU

Left lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between the Pali Tunnels and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday, May 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NUUANU

Left lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction in the vicinity of the Nuuanu Pali Lookout on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard/Nimitz Highway/Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ala Moana Beach Park and Arizona Street on Sunday, May 14, for the Honolulu Triathlon. Restricted access begins at 4 a.m., and the roadway is anticipated to reopen by 10 a.m.

— LAGOON DRIVE —

1) HONOLULU TO PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closures on Lagoon Drive in both directions between Nimitz Highway and Palekona Street on Sunday, May 14, for the Honolulu Triathlon. Restricted access begins at 4 a.m., and the roadway is anticipated to reopen by 8:30 a.m. Traffic will be contraflowed. All vehicle movement into and out of the airport/Lagoon Drive is required to enter/exit the airport area via the H-1 Freeway.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in the westbound direction at the Puohala Street intersection on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for traffic signal improvements.

— UNIVERSITY AVENUE —

1) MANOA

Roving closures on University Avenue in both directions in the vicinity of the H-1 Freeway Overpass on Monday, May 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND PARKWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Sand Island Parkway in the northbound direction between Bascule Bridge and Makepono Street on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) VILLAGE PARK

Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between Kupuna Loop and Farrington Highway on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Wilikina Drive on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Kunia Road in the northbound direction at the Kupuna Loop intersection on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

— MOANALUA ROAD —

1) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on Moanalua Road in the eastbound direction between Ala Kapuna Street and Ala Napunani Street on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— AIKI STREET —

1) WAIPAHU

Lane closure on Aiki Street in the northbound direction between Loaa Street and Kupuna Loop on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, May 12, through Friday, May 19, for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Olomea Street in the eastbound direction between Waiakamilo Street and Palama Street on Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ualena Street between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street on Friday night, May 12, through Saturday morning, May 13, and Monday night, May 15, through Friday morning, May 19, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Waiwai Loop on Friday night, May 12, through Saturday morning, May 13, and Monday night, May 15, through Friday morning, May 19, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HONOLULU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures at the Honolulu International Airport on Sunday night, May 14, through Friday morning, May 19, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for maintenance and repairs. Locations are as follows:

Makai end of the Inter-Island Terminal

Ewa end of the Overseas Terminal Second Level Departures

H-1 Freeway offramp access to the Overseas Terminal Departures Level

Second level entrance to the Overseas Terminal parking garage