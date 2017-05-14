Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: The Watton ohana



John and Sam visit the Watton family in ‘Ewa Beach. Using Eric Watton’s homemade bacon, Sam and John create a trademark dish for the family: Watton Chili.

Box Choy:

Kraft Miracle Whip

Ore Ida Shredded Hash Brown Potatoes

WATTON CHILI

2-3 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound ground beef

2 tablespoons onions, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

1 can diced tomatoes

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon powdered brown gravy mix

8-10 mushrooms, sliced

½ cup water

1 teaspoon oregano

1 can pinto beans, drained

1 ½ tablespoons cilantro stems, chopped

½ teaspoon sugar

1 box Zatarain’s New Orleans Style Spanish Rice

3 bacon strips, chopped

1 tablespoon cilantro leaves

In a large skillet, cook ground beef, onions and garlic in olive oil over medium heat. Add diced tomatoes, onion powder, chili powder, garlic salt, brown gravy mix and mushrooms. Mix well. Stir in water, pinto beans, cilantro and sugar. Pour chili into a large serving dish.

Prepare Spanish rice as directed and set aside. In a large skillet, cook bacon and cilantro over medium heat. Add Spanish rice and mix well. Serve on top of chili.

ORE IDA HASH

6 ounces pork loin slices, diced

2 ounces turkey meatballs

8 mushrooms

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup yellow pepper, diced

¼ cup sweet red pepper, diced

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Garlic salt to taste

1 bag Ore Ida Shredded Hash Brown Potatoes

½ salmon filet

Dressing:

½ cup Kraft Miracle Whip

Sriracha to taste

½ teaspoon water

In a large skillet, cook pork, turkey and mushrooms in olive oil over medium heat. Add peppers, cilantro and hash brown potatoes. Mix well and pour onto a serving dish. Top with salmon pieces.

Dressing: In a small bowl, add Miracle Whip, sriracha and water and mix well. Drizzle over hash and serve.

HOT LETTUCE WITH HOMEMADE BACON

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 head romaine lettuce, chopped

3-4 bacon slices, chopped

In a large skillet, cook garlic and lettuce in olive oil over medium heat. Cook bacon until brown. Top lettuce mixture with bacon and serve.