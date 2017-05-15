9th Circuit Court to hear arguments on President Trump’s revised travel ban

Three judges on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are hearing arguments Monday over President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

The hearing will begin at 6:30 a.m. Hawaii time.

The government is appealing a hold put in place by Hawaii federal judge Derek Watson that was made two months ago.

Government lawyers will likely be bombarded with questions over whether the order is meant to target Muslims, and Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin will be questioned about why the travel ban should continue to be blocked.

Although President Trump campaigned promising a Muslim ban, the government argues the order is not meant to discriminate.

KHON2 spoke with Chin by phone Monday morning to get his take on the argument the state is going to put forth, and what he’s feels is happening right now at the highest level of government.

“The context behind it really matters, and that’s because there were so many statements made by the President or his surrogates either way when he was on the campaign trail, or even when he was President whee he would make statements such as people are coming from these Muslim majority nations and they are going ton convert our children in America into ISIS, and turn them into terrorist,” Chin said.

The ban blocks travel from six Muslim-majority countries and freezes the U.S. refugee program.

“You have an executive branch that is bullying the judicial branch, that is trying to push things through without getting congress’s approval. And all of these things are definitely red flags,” Chin said.

