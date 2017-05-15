Ask a Specialist: Enhanced Recovery after Colon Surgery

What if there was a way to recover from colon surgery faster? There is. Find out about Enhanced Recovery after Colon Surgery and what you can do before and after surgery to improve your recovery. Learn more with general surgeon, Dr. Irminne Van Dyken, FACS, from The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

You can join Dr. Irminne Van Dyken for a free Speaking of Health lecture at Queen’s – West O‘ahu called “Enhanced Recovery for Colon and Rectal Surgery,” on Thursday, May 18, from 6 – 7 pm, at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu. Find out about minimally invasive colon and rectal surgery and the enhanced recovery after colon and rectal surgery protocol (ERAS). You’ll also learn about improving outcomes and lowering complications after surgery. To register, call The Queen’s Referral Line at 691-7117.