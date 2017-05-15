Catch Na Hoku Hanohano Nominee Blayne Asing at the Blue Note this Wednesday

He is one of Hawaii fastest rising stars. Musician, singer and songwriter Blayne Asing is riding a wave of momentum.

The Na Hoku Hanohano 2016 winner and 2017 nominee will perform at Blue Note Hawaii on Wednesday night, May 17th with shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. It will be his second headline appearance at Blue Note Hawaii. Asing will perform his original songs, including hits like “Molokai on my Mind” and “Poor Man Blues,” as well as a “sneak peek” of some of the cuts off his upcoming new album.

“Molokai on my Mind” is enjoying frequent airplay and has been nominated for “Single of the Year” and “Song of the Year” for the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, which will take place on Saturday, May 20th, at the Hawaii Convention Center. Asing recently moved to his dream home on Molokai, so his hit single really comes from the heart.

Born and raised on the island of Oahu, the self-taught singer/songwriter Asing started playing the ukulele and guitar at the age of 8. In addition to playing a variety of instruments, Asing is a prolific songwriter with a distinctive voice complemented by his own unique country/folk/island style sound. He’s currently under management with Kapono, Inc.

Asing will be joined by his band along with good friend and special guest Alx Kawakami for a duo collaboration you don’t want to miss! It is certain to be an amazing show with awesome music.

Tickets are available now at www.BlueNoteHawaii.com.