Dunkin’ Donuts is coming back to Hawaii, holding job fair

Guess who’s coming back to town and donut lovers couldn’t be happier.

Dunkin’ Donuts is coming back to Hawaii but before it does it needs to hire about 80 workers.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Aloha Petroleum Marketing Manager Casie Bui joined us in studio to talk about the new partnership.

Aloha is the exclusive Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee in Hawaii and the plan is to open about 15 restaurants in the next eight years. The new Dunkin’ Donuts is Projected to open Summer 2017, location will be on Paiea and Ualena Street near the Honolulu International Airport. It will be a 2,000 square foot restaurant with a drive-through.

In addition to Dunkin’ Donuts famous donuts and extraordinary coffee, we will also be introducing a local menu that consists of: Portuguese sausage, egg and cheese croissant, Spam, egg and cheese croissant. And even yummy guava and haupia filled donuts. Bui says the company is excited for its customers to see how its infused the Hawaiian culture into different elements in both the exterior and interior design of the building.

A job fair will take place on Saturday, May 20th from 10am-3pm at the Airport Honolulu Hotel, Corner of Nimitz and Rodgers. The company is looking to hire 80 people in various positions: restaurant management, crew members and bakers. The company offers a terrific benefits package including competitive salary, flexible schedules, free shift meals, free fitness club/benefit, medical, tuition reimbursement and even gas discounts.