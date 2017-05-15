Honolulu honors fallen officers with Police Week memorial walk, candlelight service

Honolulu Police Department is holding two public events on Monday in honor of the HPD officers who have died in the line of duty for National Police Week.

At 10 a.m., Mayor Kirk Caldwell will proclaim May 14 to 20, as Police Week in the City and County of Honolulu. The proclamation signing will be held at Tamarind Park in Downtown Honolulu.

At 6 p.m., HPD officers, the families of fallen officers, and law enforcement officials will walk along Beretania Street from the Alapai headquarters to the State Capitol, where a memorial service to honor the fallen Honolulu police officers will be held.

The candlelight vigil and memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Rotunda. This touching tribute is the highlight of Police Week.

To date, 46 Honolulu police officers have been killed in the line of duty. Their names are listed on the HPD’s Roll of Honor.

Temporary lane closures will be in effect in the Downtown area on Monday. Roads will be temporarily closed so participants can walk from the Alapai headquarters to the State Capitol, where a memorial service for fallen officers will be held in the Rotunda. Drivers can expect delays in the area and are asked to take alternate routes.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the three makai (ocean) lanes on Beretania Street between Victoria and Richards Streets will be closed.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Alapai Street between King and Beretania Streets will be closed, and traffic will be redirected at the intersection of Punchbowl and King Streets.

Vehicles heading makai-bound on Punchbowl Street toward the intersection will be required to turn right on Beretania Street.

No vehicles will be allowed to head in the mauka direction on Punchbowl Street between King and Beretania Streets.

Roads will progressively reopen once the participants have passed.

Police Week is observed around the nation as a time to honor and remember law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating the week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.