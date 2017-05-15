Interested in a summer event, run, or festival? Check before before you buy tickets

Summer is just around the corner, and that usually means an increase in outdoor events like concerts, fun runs, and festivals.

but before you buy your ticket, you’ll want to do a little research first.

The Hawaii Better Business Bureau is warning people to be on the lookout for advertisements for events and activities, especially during the summer months.

Greg Dunn, CEO of the Hawaii Better Business Bureau, says that’s because con artists are posting flashy ads on social media sites for made-up events. They sell tickets, then leave with the money and no event.

“Any time you’re looking for an event, or if an opportunity of an event pops up where you’ve been solicited, or you’ve seen it on social media and it looks like something you may be interested in, you want to check multiple sources of information,” Dunn warned.

Dunn says they’ll even create fake websites to lure people in.

“A few of these individuals, these scammers will build out the front page, maybe a second page. You get to the third or fourth page and you see the Latin words ‘lorem ipsum’ from the template that they use to create the fake website,” he said.

The BBB also says beware of events that claim proceeds from an event go to charity.

“They have to be registered with the Attorney General’s office, so you can check the charity division at the AG’s office to make sure that they are a legitimate fundraising entity, and you also want to make sure a large portion of the proceeds are going back to the charity and not just going to the organizers,” Dunn said.

The BBB says if you’re unsure about an event:

Find a phone number or email address connected to it and see if it works.

Check the BBB website and find out if a complaint has been filed.

and find out if a complaint has been filed. If the event claims that proceeds will benefit a charity, call the charity directly to verify.

Look on the internet and see what information you can find about the event.

If you have a consumer concern or are interested in becoming an Action Line volunteer, give us a call at 591-0222 weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or send an email to actionline@khon2.com.