Kauai firefighters respond to three brush fires in Waimea



Firefighters battled multiple brush fires in Waimea Monday.

The first occurred shortly before 11 a.m. and was deemed under control by 1:30 p.m. The blaze broke out along the Nonopahu Ridge, just east of Waimea River, on a property owned by Gay & Robinson. Officials believe that the fire was ignited by sparks from a pickup truck that was being operated by an employee.

Air 1, Rescue 3 and crews from the Hanapēpē and Waimea fire stations responded. Jack Harter provided a second helicopter to assist with water drops to the area, and the landowner provided water tankers and other heavy equipment to help gain control of the blaze. Personnel from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife were also dispatched.

Roughly 60 acres were scorched in the first fire.

Firefighters also responded to two separate, unrelated brush fires also in the Waimea area. At approximately 2:45 p.m., a blaze broke out along the coastline near Russian Fort. Crews were able to get the fire under control.

A third brush fire broke out shortly after 3 p.m. near the first water tank along Waimea Canyon Drive, prompting multiple units to respond.

The cause of the fires has not been determined.