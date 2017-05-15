Man found dead in burning car on Highway 130 near Hawaiian Paradise Park

Hawaii Island Police are investigatng a crash that lead to a man’s death inside a burning vehicle.

It happened Sunday evening in Hawaiian Paradise Park around 8:41 p.m. on Highway 130, also known as Keaau-Pahoa Road, near Shower Drive.

On arrival to the scene, police found a two-car crash, with a Toyota pick-up truck engulfed in flames. Firefighters extinguished the flames and discovered the lifeless body of male.

There were no other patients involved in the crash.

The road was closed for some time Sunday evening, but has since been reopened.

