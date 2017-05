The Mililani Public Library is closed for emergency repairs.

Library officials tell us the roof above a storage room collapsed on May 6.

No one was hurt, but the entire library needs to be closed so the contractor can cut the power for inspection and repairs.

The library is expected to reopen on Wednesday.

In the meantime, library users are advised to visit other locations, including nearby Wahiawa Public Library and Pearl City Public Library.

