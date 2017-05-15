Three men wanted in connection with machete attack in Honolulu

Police continue to search for three men in connection with a violent attempted murder case in the Honolulu area.

Police say just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, a 25-year-old man was assaulted by three unknown men.

One of those three suspects reportedly pulled out a machete and slashed the victim multiple times to his entire body, causing numerous injuries.

Police did not provide any other details of the suspects.

No word on the victim’s condition.

The case has been classified as second-degree attempted murder.

