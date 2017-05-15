Why even the state’s smallest fix-its are facing big delays

Always Investigating last week uncovered some big problems with big projects at Honolulu airport, but what about the small stuff?

We looked into why some fix-its linger so long there.

For many of the same reasons airport management says they’re stymied on getting big projects done fast, they say their hands are tied for knocking off the small chores too.

Signs often adorn bathroom stalls saying “broken since” and then there’s a date a few years back.

This has visitors and taxpayers scratching their heads why is this so hard?

The airport explains why a combination of staffing shortages and bureaucracy around purchasing procedures slows things down.

But is it like this for other state departments too?

Always Investigating also wanted to know exactly that, so we also looked at some of the other places taxpayers rely on or congregate at most, including our public schools, community colleges and university campuses.

And for all the urgency on getting money for public schools, we found out a lot goes undistributed each year when it could have helped more schools get and stay ship shape.

We also found opportunities in how fix-its are communicated in the first place, like “hey my door knob broke,” or “my lights went out.”

We look at how is it listed and prioritized.

Always Investigating also found one major organization is doing a yeoman’s job keeping track of all of it and getting it done pretty quickly. Maybe some of the slower-moving departments can take a page from them?

That’s all coming up in the full report on the KHON2 News at 10.