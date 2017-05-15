With hundreds of vehicles up for auction, city sells just a fraction

By Published:

We now how many vehicles were sold and how much money was made from last week’s auction.

As we first told you, the city put 331 vehicles that were abandoned or unclaimed up for auction.

The city told us Monday that 77 vehicles were sold last week — about a quarter of what was available — bringing in a total of $8,416.01.

The vehicles that didn’t sell become the property of the tow contractor, who can sell or scrap them.

The city will hold these online auctions every month through the end of the year. The next one is scheduled for June 7 and 8.

Click here for more information.

