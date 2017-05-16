City Council budget committee to take on number of fee-increasing measures Tuesday

A busy day at Honolulu Hale with the city council’s budget committee will be in session taking on a number of measures being considered. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. under the leadership of chairmanJoey Manahan.

Two of the biggest measures being considered is increasing real property tax rates. They would take effect from July of this year through the end of June next year. Anyone who owns a house or condo on Oahu would be affected by an increase.

Dealing with rail, there are two measures under the microscope of the budget committee, including the operating and capital budget for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART).

Another issue being dealt with, possibly increasing how much it would cost to register your vehicle.

There is also a measure being considered that would make it easier for the city to change parking stall times, say from a one hour metered parking stall to two hours.

Another measure being considered would be bumping up Honolulu Zoo fees. Increasing fees many believe would help the zoo in any shortfalls it has when it comes to budget.

These are all measures we will be keeping an eye on.

