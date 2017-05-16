Free concert at Waikiki Shell to honor Vietnam veterans

Vietnam veterans and their families will be treated to a free concert later this month.

Singer Tony Orlando will headline the event, which also features local artist Gordon Freitas.

Orlando’s song, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree,” topped the charts in 1973 and became an anthem of hope, homecoming, reunion, and renewal.

The concert will honor and remember the commitments of those who served our country during the Vietnam War.

The concert will be on May 24 at the Waikiki Shell. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m.

Admission is free, no tickets will be required. All ages are welcome.

Click here for more information or call (808) 441-1007.