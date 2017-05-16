Hawai’i 1B Ramirez suspended for season after throwing ball at umpire

A day after receiving a four-game suspension from the NCAA for unsportsmanlike conduct Monday night University of Hawai’i first baseman Eric Ramirez has been given an extra two games by head coach Mike Trapasso, ending his 2017 season.

Trapasso told KHON2’s Sam Spangler Tuesday he would have handed the suspension for the remainder of the year regardless of how many games remained, due to the severity of throwing a baseball at an umpire.

Before the start of the 5th inning Monday night, Ramirez twice tossed a ball in the direction of second base umpire Carl Coles, clearly out of the way of normal mid-inning warm-up procedure.

“Eric is very remorseful.” Trapasso said, citing that the act was clearly out of character for the usually subdued Ramirez.

Third baseman Josh Rojas has also received a suspension. The star senior will be forced to miss Hawaii’s series opener at 9th-ranked Long Beach State Friday night due to NCAA rules for an ejection.

Rojas was tossed by Coles in the second inning for arguing an out call on a pickoff to second base. No further team discipline will be levied.

Hawai’i and Long Beach State begin their series Friday at 3:00 pm HST.