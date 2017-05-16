Hundreds of local businesses look for employees at WorkForce Career Fair

A career fair this week will feature hundreds of positions in tourism, retail, health care, banking, and more.

More than 250 local businesses will be hiring at the WorkForce Career Fair on Wednesday, May 17.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.

New employers include Halekulani and STRIPSTEAK Waikiki. Long-time sponsors Hawaii Pacific Health and Bank of Hawaii will be hiring, as well as Disney’s Aulani resort.

Aloha Stadium will be in attendance and looking for Ambassadors of Aloha to fill more than 100 positions. They are looking to hire part-time intermittent, “at will” positions ranging from ushers and parking attendants, to clean up helpers, nursing, video coordinators and ticket sellers.

“Oahu’s current 2.7% low unemployment rate has many companies struggling to find workers,” said Beth Busch, executive director of the fair. “It’s a job seekers’ market and a good time for those looking to take the next step in their careers.”

Job seekers can meet one-on-one with industry experts at the “Career Pathways – Ask an Expert” booth. Updated professional portraits are available at no additional charge. And Pop Up Informative Sessions will be taking place all throughout the day.

General admission to the event is $3; military, students and seniors with a valid ID will be admitted for $1. Attendees should dress appropriately for a job interview, bring multiple copies of their resume, and have a positive attitude. Job seekers who want to speed the hiring process should research companies and apply online before coming to the fair.

Click here for more information.