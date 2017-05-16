Kamehameha grad Dung throws Fresno State to NCAA tournament

Having etched her name into the Hawai’i prep record books as a four-time all-state ace for Kamehameha-Kapalama, Fresno State sophomore pitcher Kamalani Dung is at the forefront of the Valley’s revival for national prominence.

Fresno State, a one-time powerhouse, made nine College World Series appearances with a national title between 1988 and 1999. They’re back into the NCAA tournament again this season, having earned an at-large birth into the tourney this weekend.

The bid came on the back of Dung, who has posted 25 wins and 202 strikeouts with a 2.17 earned run average. Kamalani threw all 20 innings last weekend against Colorado State, helping the Bulldogs off of the tournament bubble with a pair of wins.

“I was really tired and I just looked up and was like, this is crazy.” Dung said.

“This is what I worked for my whole life. I was so stressed and it all went away. To be honest, I made it and just being there last year was incredible but knowing that I played a big part this year in leading the team to postseason means the world and it’s just an experience that I’m going to be taking in.”

Kamalani and her Bulldogs open play in the double-elimination Seattle regional Friday against Michigan. First pitch is set for 3:00 pm HST on ESPN2.