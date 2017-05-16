Love Your Pet: Caring for your dog’s smile

The cost of the average dog teeth cleaning at the veterinarian’s office is about $300. Many owners can’t afford this expense. A good dental treat is a viable supplement to a full-service teeth cleaning from the vet. Many dental treats are expensive, so owners don’t give the recommended size or amount to properly clean the teeth. Ilio Dentals Teeth Treats™ was designed to be affordable to give your dogs daily. David Pang, who helped develop the treat came by WakeUp2Day to talk about gum disease how to properly take care of your pet’s teeth.

Advertisement