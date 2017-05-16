Noxious odor from nearby construction site shuts down Kahala Elementary

Students at Kahala Elementary School were sent home Tuesday morning due to a chemical odor that permeated the campus.

Firefighters were called to the school on Kilauea Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Fire officials received reports of a prominent, noxious chemical odor that affected several students and faculty members.

Two students sought treatment, according to the Department of Education. While at the scene, we learned as many as 17 children and three adults felt nauseous and dizzy, and some parents considered taking their children to the hospital.

Faculty and students were initially instructed to shelter in place in the school’s climate-controlled classrooms as firefighters investigated, and ultimately determined that the odor came from a residential construction site near campus.

The school officially shut down at 11 a.m. and all students were sent home.

HFD personnel worked with the Hawaii Department of Health’s Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Response Office and on-site contractors to contain, mitigate and remove the hazard, which turned out to be a moderate quantity of household pesticide.