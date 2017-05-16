Sen. Mazie Hirono announces plans to undergo treatment for kidney cancer

Sen. Mazie Hirono announced Tuesday morning that she plans to undergo treatment for kidney cancer.

Hirono said in a statement that the cancer was discovered during a routine pre-operative physical for an eye surgery when her doctor came upon an abnormality in chest x-ray. After a series of tests, the Hawaii senator was then diagnosed with kidney cancer that is also present in her seventh rib.

She continues saying, “My treatment is being overseen by one of the preeminent kidney cancer specialists in the country at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital. He has designed a comprehensive treatment plan – including surgery to remove my right kidney and an innovative, non-invasive, outpatient procedure called Cyberknife to eradicate the lesion on my rib. At the conclusion of this treatment, there will be no identifiable disease left untreated.”

The senator says her doctor expects she will make a full recovery from these treatments.

Hirono says she will keep her fighting spirit through the treatment:

“I face this fight with the same determination I’ve fought for the people of Hawaii. And I never quit, especially when things get tough….I appreciate your support and good wishes, and look forward to getting back to the Senate to continue fighting for Hawaii as soon as possible.”