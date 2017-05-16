Tips to save money when planning your summer vacation

Summer is always a popular time to go on vacation, and it can be expensive.

We’ve got some tips on what you need to know before you book that can help you save money.

When should you buy your airline ticket?

While there’s no magic number on how many days in advance, most experts agree, book early to save money — and book on a Tuesday.

Vera Gibbons of GasBuddy explained why: “Tuesday is the best day to click and save specifically around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, because this is when the airlines have rolled out the deals and they tend to disappear very quickly.”

The travel website, FareCompare.com, says expect airline prices to spike come June 15, and it will stay that way until the end of August.

If you get lucky, you may be able to find a good deal, especially if you’re flexible on when and where you go.

Kayak, for example, has an explore feature. You tell it where you’re leaving from along with how much you want to pay and your travel dates, and it shows you what’s available around the world.

Skyscanner is another site that lets you search for the cheapest flights — just search “everywhere.” It even has an option to look at prices for the entire month.

But before you book, make sure you look carefully at all the details, including how many layovers, and when and where those layovers will be.

As for hotels, don’t just compare travel sites for sales. Consider stacking those deals with deals from coupon apps.

For example, ibotta will give you extra cash back if you book though websites like Hotels.com, Hotel Tonight, and Groupon, which already offer discounts of their own. Consider it a double discount.

If time means money to you, just keep in mind how busy the airport is going to be.

The Transportation Security Administration says if you’re flying to the mainland this summer, arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight. If you’re traveling out the country, make that three hours.