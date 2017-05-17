No homes threatened as large brush fire burns in Hawaii Kai valley

Photo: Brian Yim

The Honolulu Fire Department is keeping an eye on a brush fire in Hawaii Kai.

The fire broke out at around 5 p.m. along the ridge in Kamilo Nui Valley.

Roughly 20 acres have burned so far, and officials say the fire is not contained.

The blaze is burning in an area that’s hard to get to on foot, and even harder in the dark.

Earlier Wednesday evening, a helicopter helped drop water on the flames, but it had to scale back operations once the sun went down.

For now, crews will keep watch overnight to ensure no homes are in danger. No one is hurt.

Photo: Brian Yim

