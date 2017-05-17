Ramos named BWC Freshman of the Year, Seven honored All-Conference honors

Seven University of Hawai’i softball players earned All-Big West honors as announced on Wednesday morning. Freshman Field Player of the Year, second team, and all-freshman team accolades went to Angelique Ramos. Brittany Hitchcock, Nicole Lopez and Heather Morales all were voted to the all-conference first team while Danielle Garcielita and Callee Heen both garnered honorable mention honors. Heen also was named to the all-freshman team with Chardonnay Pantastico and Ramos.

2017 Softball All-Big West Conference Honors

Ramos, UH’s rookie shortstop (Long Beach, Calif./Millikan HS), is the second straight Rainbow Wahine rookie to earn Freshman Field Player of the Year honors. Overall, Ramos batted .310 with six home runs, 17 RBI, 40 hits and a .473 slugging percentage in 49 games. During league play Ramos was an even more consistent threat as she batted .353 with three home runs, 18 hits, four RBI and a .569 slugging percentage. Over the course of the season Ramos recorded 11 multi-hit games and hit her first career grand slam as part of a five RBI day against Montana on February 26. She is the eighth Rainbow Wahine to earn conference Freshman of the Year honors.

It was the first time that Hitchcock, Lopez and Morales earned all-Big West first team honors. The last Rainbow Wahine to be named to the all-conference first team was Leisha Liilii in 2015.

Hitchcock (Huntington Beach, Calif./Ocean View HS) was the anchor of the pitching rotation for the third straight season. She finished 2017 with many career statistical bests, including a 1.85 ERA, 19 wins, 35 appearances, 30 starts, 27 complete games, eight shutouts, 204.2 innings pitched, 63 runs allowed, 169 strikeouts, and an opponent batting average of .219. Hitchcock finished second in the league in strikeouts, innings pitched, shutouts, victories and for the second straight season she led the league in lowest walks allowed per seven innings at 0.99. In conference, she recorded a 1.74 ERA in 88.1 innings pitched with a record of 7-6. Hitchcock earned all-conference second team honors as a freshman and sophomore.

Lopez (‘Aiea, O’ahu/Mid-Pacific Institute) started all 52 games at third base. She led UH this season with an overall batting average of .331. She recorded team-highs of 55 hits, 27 runs scored, 11 doubles, 12 home runs, and a .614 slugging percentage. The third baseman also drove in 32 runs and was 5-of-6 in stolen bases. In conference, she hit .286 (20-for-70) and led Hawai’i with four doubles and five home runs. She was tied with Muzik and Garcielita for the team-high with 10 runs scored. Last year, Lopez was named the league’s Freshman of the Year while earning honorable mention and all-freshman team honors.

Morales (Indio, Calif./Indio HS) started 49 games at first base and led the Rainbow Wahine with a career-high 36 RBI. In her senior season, she also recorded career highs of 15 runs scored, nine doubles and eight home runs with a slugging percentage of .549 while hitting .319 (46-for-144). She led Hawai’i with 11 multiple-hit games and was third on the team with 14 multiple-hit games. In conference, she hit .305 and led the ‘Bows with 15 RBI. Morales was named BWC Filed Player of the Week twice this season. She was named to the all-conference second team as a sophomore in 2015.

Garcielita (Whittier, Calif./North Carolina) started 49 games for the ‘Bows in centerfield and as the leadoff hitter. She finished the season second on the team with a .323 batting average (51-for-158), 26 runs scored and 10 walks. She was tied for the team lead with Sarah Muzik with seven stolen bases and on defense, Garcielita had a 1.000 fielding percentage. The junior transfer from North Carolina also posted four doubles a triple and nine RBI. In Big West games, Garcielita hit .328 with 10 runs scored, two doubles and a triple.

Heen (Hollister, Calif./San Benito HS) was solid all season starting all 52 games as a freshman, splitting time between catcher and designated player. She led UH with 15 walks and was second on the team with nine home runs and third with 30 RBI. Overall she hit .275 (39-for-142) with six doubles, and a triple.

Pantastico (Ewa Beach, O’ahu/Campbell HS) finished the season strong, finishing second on the team with a .333 batting average (14-for-42) in the Big West with a double, two home runs, seven RBI and nine runs scored. Overall the rightfielder hit .233 (20-for-86) in 42 games played. She scored 14 runs with two doubles and three home runs.

Hawai’i Freshman of the Year Awardees

2001 – Stacey Porter (WAC)

2005 – Kaulana Gould (WAC)

2007 – Katie Grimes (WAC)

2009 – Stephanie Ricketts (WAC)

2010 – Kelly Majam (WAC)

2012 – Leisha Li’ili’i (WAC)

2016 – Nicole Lopez (Big West)

2017 – Angelique Ramos (Big West)