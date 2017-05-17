Vandals target canoes at Maunalua Bay for second time in one week

Related Coverage Paddlers disappointed, but undeterred after dozens of canoes vandalized

Vandals have struck again at Maunalua Bay in Hawaii Kai after rigging ropes of at least eight canoes were found slashed Wednesday morning.

The head coach of the Hui Nalu Canoe Club Denise Darval Chang say their canoes were targeted overnight.

This comes just two days after club members discovered 16 of their outrigger canoes were damaged sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Police have opened an investigation after Chang said members found the ropes cut at 5 a.m. They were there for a 5:15 a.m. practice.

“It’s just frustrating because this serves as our physical activity, the kids come down at 3:30, it’s labor-intensive and expensive, more importantly it’s our cultural sport, and we feel gutted,” Chang told us by phone.

She says four single-hulled and four doubled-hulled canoes were damaged.

If you know any information about the incident, you are urged to call police.