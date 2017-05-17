Related Coverage Welcome Home: Hawaii Kai



In East Honolulu, before you hit Hanauma Bay, lies Hawaii Kai, a community known for a variety of desirable features.

Whether you just like to stay indoors, hike, or go out on the ocean, the area is all well designed.

Hawaii Kai was the dream of a man named Henry J. Kaiser, an entrepreneur who fell in love with the islands during a trip to Hawaii.

Kaiser created Hilton Hawaiian Village, built Kaiser Hospital and its medical insurance, and then decided to venture into real estate development.

Hawaii Kai was known as a traditional Hawaiian fishpond called Kuapa Pond. It is also the home of Maunalua Bay, the shoreline of Hawaii Kai where residents are active and take pride in its history and caring for the bay.

Kaiser changed the area, built homes, and turned the fishpond into a recreational waterway, which added some amenities.

One of those amenities is the Hawaii Kai Shopping Center.

From its ocean activities, to outdoor living, the area is more than just a suburb.