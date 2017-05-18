Ask a Doctor: Atorvastatin, signs of singles, treating a chalazion, and more

Every Thursday, Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. Burns School of Medicine answers your medical questions. He appears at about 7:20 and 7:45.
Today, he answered questions about Atorvastatin, signs of singles, treating a chalazion, and more.
Every Thursday, Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. Burns School of Medicine answers your medical questions. He appears at about 7:20 and 7:45.
Today, he answered questions about Atorvastatin, signs of singles, treating a chalazion, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement