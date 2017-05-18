Celebrity chef Michael Mina opens dining experience at International Market Place in Waikiki



A unique dining experience is bustling in Waikiki.

The Street by celebrity chef Michael Mina is set to open Friday at the International Market Place.

It will offer a collection of culinary experience, featuring a variety of dining options. It has three bars, 10 food concepts, a coffee shop and a wellness bar.

“It’s a restaurant that’s like a social house where you can come. You have really great casual culinary Disneyland is what I call it,” said celebrity chef Michael Mina.

Every month The Street will host The Street Party where for $37 you can have seven different items from the various vendors there.