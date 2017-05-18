Family mourns loss of victim killed in fiery crash while wife recovers in hospital

Family members are still in shock over the loss of a loved one killed in a fiery crash on Hawaii island Wednesday morning.

Three men died and one woman was sent to the hospital in critical condition following a two-car crash on Queen Kaahumanu Highway near Kona International Airport.

Police say the driver of an SUV lost control while passing vehicles and hit a truck. Both vehicles went up in flames.

Family members have identified the driver of the truck as Lame Lavaka. His wife, Alana, was in the passenger seat and remains in critical condition.

The couple has five children. Lame Lavaka’s brother tells us he was a generous man who was always helping others.

“He shared everything he got with the family, especially our parents,” said Leo Lavaka. “He helped a lot (with) money, anything. He gave anything he got for us and our sisters. He’s really strong in our church. That’s why we love him.”

The family says Alana Lavaka is expected to recover.

They still don’t understand why the crash occurred, and are asking those who have additional information to call the Hawaii Police Department.