It’s happened again—the head coach of the Hui Nalu canoe club confirmed Thursday morning that someone has once again vandalized its canoes at Maunalua Bay.

This is the third time this has happened this week.

KHON2 was told this time, the rigging was slashed on the entire front row of canoes.

Club members are inspecting the damage.

