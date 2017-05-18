Hawaii’s Kitchen: Ruth’s Chris Steak House





In 1965, Ruth Fertel mortgaged her home to buy a little steak house in New Orleans named Chris Steak House. After investing her life savings, she proudly added her name to the original. That’s how the uniquely name Ruth’s Chris Steak House was born.

Ruth’s Chris serves only the finest corn-fed Midwestern beef available, broiled in 1800-degree ovens designed by Ruth herself. The steaks are served sizzling on 500-degree plates so every bite is hot and delicious. The menu also includes expertly executed seafood, lamb, pork, and poultry dishes, as well as classic appetizers, fresh salads, side dishes, and homemade desserts.

Leighton Miyakawa, Executive Chef at Ruth’s Chris Steak House Waikiki, joins us to make two of their popular menu items: the Barbeque Shrimp appetizer and the Tomahawk Steak.

www.ruthschrishawaii.com