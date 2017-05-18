Paying Double: Taxpayers on the hook twice as state workers collect bonus some didn’t earn

A worker-training program meant to save taxpayers money and speed up state projects has already run into problems that are costing you double.

These are called “multi-skilled worker” programs and are being used in a handful of state departments.

It’s higher pay for higher-level work, but we’re told some workers are getting the bonus and not doing anything differently, and on top of that, the state still needs the work done, but has to hire outside contractors to do it.

So what’s going wrong?

These skilled teams are supposed to be trained in new skills, and provided more equipment, so that they tackle projects instead of contractors with a handful of departments getting them in recent years. They include the Hawaii Public Housing Authority, Department of Transportation and most recently the Department of Defense.

While there are some early success stories, public housing projects getting done much quicker for instance, some state workers from elsewhere blew the whistle telling me they’re getting a bonus they didn’t earn because the higher pay structure was put in place, but the training not so much.

