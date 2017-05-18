Permit for street parking? Program may expand to your neighborhood

For the last month on a few streets in Kalihi Valley residents say street parking has been much easier to come by thanks to a pilot program that required anyone parking on the street to have a permit from the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Darryl Ching is one of the residents that took advantage of the program, “The program has worked I think to what they expected for the residents it makes a lot of difference in terms of parking.”

In a meeting held to talk about the parking permit program, residents came together to see what worked, and what could be improved, but when they were asked to raise their hands if the program should stay, every hand in the room went up.

Darryl Kawada, another Kalihi resident, says the program was a big help in clearing the streets, “If you look up and down the street you would see a lot of cones and rubbish bins which we know is for public parking but you don’t see any of that. There’s a lot of parking for everybody.”

A new bill could allow the city to expand the program to other neighborhoods around the island. Something Darryl Ching already been asked about. “Absolutely I think we have gotten questions because people ask ‘You guys are living in that area aren’t you?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I say it’s working great.’ Then people say ‘we want to do that on our side too.'”

Jon Nouchi with the City Department of Transportation services says the program could expand. If it does, it would be tailored to each neighborhood. “Each neighborhood as I’ve said before is very unique and very different so we would like the ability to extend restrictions or these provisions for parking regulations to suit each individual neighborhood.”