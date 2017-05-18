Top baby names in Hawaii in 2016

The Social Security Administration announced Thursday the most popular baby names in Hawaii for 2016.

The list is based on Social Security cards that parents got for their kids.

The top five boys and girls names for 2016 in Hawaii were:

Boys Girls
1) Noah 1) Olivia
2) Liam 2) Mia
3) Ethan 3) Emma
4) Elijah 4) Isabella
5) William 5) Ava

The top baby names nationwide were released last week. Emma came in at number one for girls and Noah was the number one for boys.

Click here for full rankings available nationwide and searchable by state.

