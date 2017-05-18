Warning for drone users: Flying near brush fires, rescues is illegal, dangerous

Firefighters are mopping up hot spots from a brush fire in Hawaii Kai.

The fire sparked Wednesday and burned roughly 20 acres.

On Thursday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department’s helicopter made water drops, but fire officials say just as the chopper lifted off, they spotted a drone flying over homes.

It was only up for a short amount of time, but HFD wants to remind people that air space near fires or rescues is restricted.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it sees a number of cases nationwide every year in which drones interfere with brush fire operations.

Here in Hawaii, fire officials say they have seen an increase in drone activity.

If drone users aren’t careful, they could delay HFD’s missions and even put the public in danger.

