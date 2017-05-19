Community meeting planned to discuss sand mining, exporting on Maui

The Maui County Council listened to public comment on the issue of sand mining and exporting Friday.

Always Investigating revealed earlier this month the extensive connections between grading operations on the Valley Isle and shipments to Oahu for making cement for projects like Honolulu rail.

Following our story, Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa called for a sand export moratorium.

No bill has yet been submitted, but council vice chair Robert Carroll says he is working on legislation that will control or limit the taking of sand from Maui.

Meanwhile, Carroll says sand mining has stopped at Maui Lani until proper permits are in place.

A community meeting on the issue will be held Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at Paukukalo Hawaiian Homestead Community Center, 657 Kaumualii Street in Waiehu.

Call (808) 281-4344 for more information.