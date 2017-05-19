FLOW to perform at Honolulu Ekiden 2017





Origins of the Ekiden date to early Japan when important news was relayed from distant provinces to the capitol using a series of messengers, each of which would carry the message for an individual leg of the journey. Today, the tradition of Ekiden lives on as a sport, which, in addition to being highly competitive, is also used in Japan to promote unity as a team along with personal perseverance.

The 5th annual Honolulu Ekiden and Music festival will be held May 21, 2017. The Honolulu Ekiden experience culminates in a star-studded music festival at the Waikiki Shell. Every year the thrilling lineup includes a combination of international and domestic rock bands as well as pop artists.

Japanese rock band FLOW joined us in studio today with a preview of their performance.

Head to http://hnlekiden.org/ for details, tickets and registration.