Governor announces interim appointment to Public Utilities Commission

A natural energy researcher is the governor’s latest pick for the Public Utilities Commission.

Gov. David Ige announced the interim appointment of James (Jay) Griffin, a faculty member at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Natural Energy Institute.

Griffin was previously chief of policy and research at the PUC, leading staff and consultant teams in analyzing state energy policy decisions, including long-term power supply planning.

“We are excited to find a talented individual in Jay Griffin, who has demonstrated expertise and is aligned with our commitment to a 100-percent clean energy future,” said Ige.

Griffin’s interim appointment is effective June 5, and is subject to the advise and consent process and Senate confirmation.

He fills the seat vacated by Thomas Gorak. The governor’s previous pick was voted down by the state Senate last month.