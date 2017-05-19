Honolulu police asking for public’s help in finding Punchbowl armed robbery suspects



CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for your help in locating three men, who are wanted for robbery in the first degree.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at about 12:35 a.m., three males went to a residence on Kamamalu Avenue, knocked on the door, and claimed to be police officers.

After the residents opened the door, they were bound with duct tape and had their property taken at gunpoint.

Police ask you not to approach any of these men because all suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.

Suspect 1

Age: 30s

Height: 5’6”

Weight: Heavy build

Hair: Black hair

Clothing: Black pants, “SHOPO” shirt

Suspect 2

Age: 30s

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 160 lbs.

Hair: Black hair

Clothing: Black pants, “SHOPO” shirt

Suspect 3

Age: 40s

Height: 6’2”

Weight: Heavy build

Hair: Black hair

Clothing: Black pants, “HPD” shirt

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone.

You can submit an anonymous web tip at this link.

All calls are confidential and anonymous.