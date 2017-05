Lantern Floating Hawaii is a Memorial Day tradition here in Hawaii. More than 7,000 candle-lit lanterns will be set afloat in the waters off of Ala Moana Beach this year at Lantern Floating Hawaii. In the months prior, volunteers prepare these lanterns for the ceremony day. Glenn and Justin have brought in a lantern to show us how they are put together.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the event, visit www.lanternfloatinghawaii.com