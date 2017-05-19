Settlements reached in dozens of lawsuits over Genki Sushi’s hepatitis A outbreak

Settlements have been reached in dozens of lawsuits involving the hepatitis A outbreak linked to Genki Sushi.

Attorney Bill Marler tells us 46 lawsuits were settled. An agreement could not be reached in seven others.

Marler says there are 40 other cases on top of that still left to resolve, including a patient who died.

Genki Sushi and the companies that supplied the scallops were named in the lawsuits.

Marler would not disclose how much money they settled for, noting that the information is confidential.

Nearly 300 people got sick last year after eating the tainted scallops.