Waianae High School to celebrate another graduation with record number of valedictorians

It’s a big celebration across the Aloha State as more than a dozen high schools will be holding their graduations Friday, and through the weekend.

It will be an especially big night for Waianae High School Friday, as it will see a record number of valedictorians, the top academic honor.

According to the school, it will honor a total of 20 valedictorians, surpassing last year’s number of 19, making 2017 a record-breaking class.

Although it is not the most the state has seen, the graduates, family, faculty and staff are proud to welcome the record number for the school, which is known for a passionate sports community, an award winning visual arts program and turning out top students.

We'll hear from some of those valedictorians at Waianae High School on Wake Up 2day Friday morning.

