Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Tori Samiere



Honolulu police are searching for a woman accused of identity theft involving two different Safeway stores.

Authorities are looking for Tori Samiere.

“On May 6, 2014, the complainant was contacted by his bank that his card was being used fraudulently at the Safeway in Hawaii Kai. He contacted the police who were able to recover video surveillance since the female had left prior to their arrival. Upon looking at the surveillance, they also realized this female was involved in another case at Safeway on Beretania Street. She was positively identified as Samiere and located on June 2, 2014 in the Waikiki area,” CrimeStoppers Sgt. Kim Buffett said.

Samiere was arrested for identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and theft.

She’s now wanted on a $50,000 warrant for not following the terms of HOPE probation.

“Samiere has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” Buffett said.

If you know where Tori Samiere is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.