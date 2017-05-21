Man pulled from waters off East Oahu, hospitalized in critical condition

By Published: Updated:

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from waters off East Oahu Sunday.

It happened at approximately 10:45 a.m. in an area known as “Baby Makapuu,” between Makapuu Beach and the Makai Pier on Kalanianaole Highway.

According to the city Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division, crews received reports of a possible snorkeler who was brought to shore by bystanders.

Lifeguards initiated CPR until paramedics arrived to treat the man and take him to the hospital.

He is believed to be in his 50s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s