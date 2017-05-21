Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Loko Ea fishpond

For this episode, the fridge is the ocean, as John and Sam take a trip to the North Shore, home of Loko Ea fishpond. John has the responsibility of catching the day’s meal; meanwhile, Sam is thrown for a loop with the mystery Box Choy ingredients.

Box Choy Items:

  • Gevalia Kaffe House Blend Ground Coffee
  • Classico Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce

COFFEE-ENCRUSTED FRIED FISH

  • 1 whole fish, cleaned
  • 1 tablespoon Gevalia ground coffee
  • 1 ½ tablespoon garlic salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 slices yellow onions
  • 1 tablespoon green onions
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 1 lemon, halved and sliced

Mix coffee, garlic salt, pepper and paprika to create a dry rub. Set aside. Score fish diagonally on both sides. Stuff fish with yellow onions, green onions and garlic. Squeeze the juice of ½ lemon and 2 pinches of dry rub into the fish. Rub both sides of fish with olive oil then coat with the dry rub. In a large skillet, fry fish in oil for 4-5 minutes on each side. Place fish on a bed of bok choy and top with lemon slices.

PAPIO POKE

  • 1 papio fillet, cubed
  • 1 package Noh Foods Poke Mix
  • 1 tablespoon green onions, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Aloha Shoyu

In a large bowl, combine fish, poke mix and green onions. Add Aloha Shoyu. Mix well and serve.

DUCK STIR-FRY

  • 8-10 ounces duck, sliced into strips
  • 2-3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 small sweet potatoes, sliced
  • 1 carrot, sliced
  • ½ cup cilantro, roughly chopped
  • ½ red bell pepper, seeded and sliced
  • 6-8 asparagus spears, sliced
  • 4 ounces Lana`i smoked venison, sliced
  • ½ tablespoon Aloha Shoyu
  • ¼ cup Classico Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

Heat oil in wok. Add duck and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add sweet potatoes, carrots, cilantro, bell peppers, asparagus, venison and Aloha Shoyu. Cook until vegetables are tender. Stir in Classico Alfredo sauce. Mix well and serve.

