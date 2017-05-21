Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Loko Ea fishpond

For this episode, the fridge is the ocean, as John and Sam take a trip to the North Shore, home of Loko Ea fishpond. John has the responsibility of catching the day’s meal; meanwhile, Sam is thrown for a loop with the mystery Box Choy ingredients.
Box Choy Items:
- Gevalia Kaffe House Blend Ground Coffee
- Classico Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce
COFFEE-ENCRUSTED FRIED FISH
- 1 whole fish, cleaned
- 1 tablespoon Gevalia ground coffee
- 1 ½ tablespoon garlic salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 2 slices yellow onions
- 1 tablespoon green onions
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- ½ cup olive oil
- 1 lemon, halved and sliced
Mix coffee, garlic salt, pepper and paprika to create a dry rub. Set aside. Score fish diagonally on both sides. Stuff fish with yellow onions, green onions and garlic. Squeeze the juice of ½ lemon and 2 pinches of dry rub into the fish. Rub both sides of fish with olive oil then coat with the dry rub. In a large skillet, fry fish in oil for 4-5 minutes on each side. Place fish on a bed of bok choy and top with lemon slices.
PAPIO POKE
- 1 papio fillet, cubed
- 1 package Noh Foods Poke Mix
- 1 tablespoon green onions, chopped
- 1 tablespoon Aloha Shoyu
In a large bowl, combine fish, poke mix and green onions. Add Aloha Shoyu. Mix well and serve.
DUCK STIR-FRY
- 8-10 ounces duck, sliced into strips
- 2-3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 small sweet potatoes, sliced
- 1 carrot, sliced
- ½ cup cilantro, roughly chopped
- ½ red bell pepper, seeded and sliced
- 6-8 asparagus spears, sliced
- 4 ounces Lana`i smoked venison, sliced
- ½ tablespoon Aloha Shoyu
- ¼ cup Classico Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Heat oil in wok. Add duck and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add sweet potatoes, carrots, cilantro, bell peppers, asparagus, venison and Aloha Shoyu. Cook until vegetables are tender. Stir in Classico Alfredo sauce. Mix well and serve.