Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Loko Ea fishpond



For this episode, the fridge is the ocean, as John and Sam take a trip to the North Shore, home of Loko Ea fishpond. John has the responsibility of catching the day’s meal; meanwhile, Sam is thrown for a loop with the mystery Box Choy ingredients.

Box Choy Items:

Gevalia Kaffe House Blend Ground Coffee

Classico Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce

COFFEE-ENCRUSTED FRIED FISH

1 whole fish, cleaned

1 tablespoon Gevalia ground coffee

1 ½ tablespoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

2 slices yellow onions

1 tablespoon green onions

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup olive oil

1 lemon, halved and sliced

Mix coffee, garlic salt, pepper and paprika to create a dry rub. Set aside. Score fish diagonally on both sides. Stuff fish with yellow onions, green onions and garlic. Squeeze the juice of ½ lemon and 2 pinches of dry rub into the fish. Rub both sides of fish with olive oil then coat with the dry rub. In a large skillet, fry fish in oil for 4-5 minutes on each side. Place fish on a bed of bok choy and top with lemon slices.

PAPIO POKE

1 papio fillet, cubed

1 package Noh Foods Poke Mix

1 tablespoon green onions, chopped

1 tablespoon Aloha Shoyu

In a large bowl, combine fish, poke mix and green onions. Add Aloha Shoyu. Mix well and serve.

DUCK STIR-FRY

8-10 ounces duck, sliced into strips

2-3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 small sweet potatoes, sliced

1 carrot, sliced

½ cup cilantro, roughly chopped

½ red bell pepper, seeded and sliced

6-8 asparagus spears, sliced

4 ounces Lana`i smoked venison, sliced

½ tablespoon Aloha Shoyu

¼ cup Classico Roasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil

Heat oil in wok. Add duck and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add sweet potatoes, carrots, cilantro, bell peppers, asparagus, venison and Aloha Shoyu. Cook until vegetables are tender. Stir in Classico Alfredo sauce. Mix well and serve.