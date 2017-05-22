Alabama QB Tagovailoa headlines HHSAA Hall of Honor Class of 2017

The Hawai’i High School Hall of Honor was established in 1982 to recognize athletic excellence and achievements of Hawai’i’s high school athletes.

Twelve student-athletes are selected annually for induction into the Hall of Honor by an independent selection committee. Along with the induction into

the Hall of Honor, each student-athlete receives a $2,000 Enterprise Rent-A-Car college scholarship, which may be used to offset college education expenses (tuition, books, and room and board).

Naval Academy head football coach and Radford graduate Ken Niumatalolo will be the featured speaker at the induction banquet set for June 4 at the Pomaika’i Ballroom at Dole Cannery.

2017 HHSAA HAWAII HALL OF HONOR CLASS

Kayla Afoa – Kamehameha // volleyball, track and field

Kesi Ah-Hoy – Kahuku // football, basketball

Jocelyn Alo – Campbell // softball

Lia Foster – Punahou // swimming

Hugh Hogland – ‘Iolani // basketball, volleyball

Kekaula Kaniho – Kahuku // football, basketball

Celena Jane Molina – Konawaena // basketball

Kristen O’Handley – Kaiser // track and field

KJ Pascua – ‘Iolani // football, wrestling, judo

Ava Shipman – Seabury Hall // cross country, track and field

Tua Tagovailoa – Saint Louis // football

Dane Yamashiro – ‘Iolani // wrestling, judo