Alabama QB Tagovailoa headlines HHSAA Hall of Honor Class of 2017

The Hawai’i High School Hall of Honor was established in 1982 to recognize athletic excellence and achievements of Hawai’i’s high school athletes.
Twelve student-athletes are selected annually for induction into the Hall of Honor by an independent selection committee. Along with the induction into
the Hall of Honor, each student-athlete receives a $2,000 Enterprise Rent-A-Car college scholarship, which may be used to offset college education expenses (tuition, books, and room and board).
Naval Academy head football coach and Radford graduate Ken Niumatalolo will be the featured speaker at the induction banquet set for June 4 at the Pomaika’i Ballroom at Dole Cannery.
2017 HHSAA HAWAII HALL OF HONOR CLASS
Kayla Afoa – Kamehameha // volleyball, track and field
Kesi Ah-Hoy – Kahuku // football, basketball
Jocelyn Alo – Campbell // softball
Lia Foster – Punahou // swimming
Hugh Hogland – ‘Iolani // basketball, volleyball
Kekaula Kaniho – Kahuku // football, basketball
Celena Jane Molina – Konawaena // basketball
Kristen O’Handley – Kaiser // track and field
KJ Pascua – ‘Iolani // football, wrestling, judo
Ava Shipman – Seabury Hall // cross country, track and field
Tua Tagovailoa – Saint Louis // football
Dane Yamashiro – ‘Iolani // wrestling, judo